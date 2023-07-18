Novelist Najwan Bin Shatwan expressed to “Sky News Arabia” her happiness and appreciation for the award and the jury, which announced her selection at the beginning of the week, saying that the award means a lot to her as a prize for a long career of writing and searching for man, his uniqueness and his suffering to obtain his freedom and self-determination.

A desire for freedom and equality

In listing the reasons for choosing the award, the jury said that the Libyan novelist presented works that discussed global crises; Like racial discrimination in symbolic language, the characters in her novels, stories, and plays revolve around the desire for freedom and equality between men and women.

Among the most prominent works of Najwan Bin Shatwan are the novels: “Horse Hair”, “Orange Content”, and “Slave Corrals”, and she qualified for the short list in the International Prize for Arabic Fiction “Booker” for the second time in 2023, for her novel “Concerto Cyrene Eduardo”.

The Libyan novelist was born in 1970, and resides in Italy, where she is preparing her PhD at the University of Rome. She is the first Libyan writer to reach the short list of the “Booker” for her novel “The Slave Barns” in 2017.

She previously won the Banipal Fellowship for Creative Writing in 2018, and was long-listed for the Al-Multaqa Award for Arabic Fiction in 2019 with her short story collection “A Running Coincidence.” Her short story collection “A Catalog of a Private Life” won the English Pen Translates Award in 2019.

As for John Fante, whose name bears the award, and who died in 1983, he is an American novelist and author of short stories and scenarios. One of his most famous works is the novel “Ask the Dust.” A festival is being held this year that bears his name. In celebration of the fortieth anniversary of his death, it includes events in July and August.