There was so much concern about the health conditions of Pope Francis, last Sunday he appeared tired and weak

Concern grew among the faithful after Palm Sunday. Pope francesco he appeared tired and weak and was unable to deliver the homily. He gathered himself for a moment of silence and reflection. The pontiff's doctor gave a long interview to Corriere della Sera.

How is Pope Francis really doing? Sergio Alfieri he is the doctor who operated on the pontiff's abdomen in 2021 and then in 2023. He is the director of the surgery department of the Gemelli hospital in Rome and clinical-scientific director of the Isola Tiberina-Gemelli Isola hospital. The doctor chose to speak publicly about his condition, to reassure all the faithful who have expressed their opinion worry after the Holy Mass last Sunday.

Pope Francis arrived in St. Peter's Square, where there were many people waiting for him. He began to pronounce the Gospel, but at the moment of the homily he was unable to continue. The doctor spoke, with the Corriere della Seraof a 87 year old man with many responsibilities and many commitments, underlining that it is very normal for him to show moments of fatigue. At the moment, his health conditions are not worrying.

I don't see any reasons for concern. The Holy Father is well consistent with his age and his occasional breathing difficulties in the colder periods, also due to the lung surgery he underwent years ago. I don't see him every day, but I can assure you that he has no particular illnesses. He undergoes periodic checks.

When the journalist asked him why the pontiff appeared so tired, the doctor pointed out that Pope Francis is the head of state of the Vatican, a man with enormous responsibilities and who must make important decisions. When the Holy Father looks out the window, he addresses one and a half billion believers. His medical opinion sees him as an 87 year old man, with the ailments of an 87 year old man, but with the mind and manner of a 60 year old man.

It would therefore seem that the Pope Be well and that last Sunday was simply more tired than usual. News that reassured the many faithful who have prayed for him in recent days.

