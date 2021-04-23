The Russian Defense Ministry announced Friday that it had begun returning troops from Crimea to their permanent bases after participating in military exercises, TASS news agency reported.
On Thursday, Russia announced that it had ordered its forces to return to its bases from the area near the border with Ukraine, which appeared to be an announcement to stop the mobilization of tens of thousands of soldiers that caused concern in the West.
