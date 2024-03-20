Some possible clues about the new game in development at WolfEye Studio, Raphael Colantonio's teamseems to derive from a couple of posts published on X, complete with photos that could suggest a style project FPS RPG with a science fiction setting.
It would be something decidedly different, in terms of structure and atmosphere, from the previous title that represented the team's debut, namely Weird West. Obviously these are still very vague clues, but among these there could be at least one significant image.
One message in particular, visible above, shows the creative director Colantonio presenting a pitch, or the idea for a new project, during the GDC. The post is accompanied by a photo that could portray a screenshot of the game in question, from which some information could be obtained.
A title to keep an eye on
In addition to what is always an overview of some sort of city or industrial structure, on the screen we can also read the writing “retro sci-fi RPG“, which seems quite explicit on the subject in question and makes us think that the new project falls within this definition.
In any case, we await any official information on this new title which immediately appears to be very interesting, given the authors' backgrounds. We also remember that Colantonio is the ex-director of Arkane, where he worked on Dishonored and Prey.
