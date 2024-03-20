Some possible clues about the new game in development at WolfEye Studio, Raphael Colantonio's teamseems to derive from a couple of posts published on X, complete with photos that could suggest a style project FPS RPG with a science fiction setting.

It would be something decidedly different, in terms of structure and atmosphere, from the previous title that represented the team's debut, namely Weird West. Obviously these are still very vague clues, but among these there could be at least one significant image.

One message in particular, visible above, shows the creative director Colantonio presenting a pitch, or the idea for a new project, during the GDC. The post is accompanied by a photo that could portray a screenshot of the game in question, from which some information could be obtained.