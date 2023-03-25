After weeks of rumors and indiscretions, Diletta Leotta confirms the scoop: the Dazn journalist is pregnant

Those gossip rumors that had invaded the newspapers and social networks a few weeks ago have finally been confirmed by the person directly concerned. Diletta Leotta, journalist and sports presenter, has in fact published a tender video on her Instagram account, with which she announced that she was pregnant. She gives her the joy of becoming a mother, the German goalkeeper Loris Karius, with whom she has been in a relationship since October last year.

Credit: dilettaleotta – Instagram

It all started with some photo published by Diletta on her Instagram profile. In the snapshots there was a strange “swelling” on her belly and many, noticing it, had spoken of a pregnancy.

Several newspapers then gave the news for certain, but until yesterday one had not yet arrived he confirms by the interested party. A direct interested party who, however, does not have never even denied.

Yesterday afternoon, Diletta Leotta herself took care of putting an end to the circulation of these ‘corridor’ rumors. The beautiful Sicilian presenter posted on her account of Instagram a video very tender, which portrays her in a warm hug with his partner.

She is in tears of joy while Karius he hugs and caresses her gently. In the caption, the journalist wrote:

We have to tell you something… But do you already know? Let’s explode with joy! Us and my belly! Soon we’ll be three!

Who is Diletta Leotta’s partner

Credit: dilettaleotta – Instagram

Besides being an exemplary professional in the world of sports journalism, Diletta certainly is one of the most beautiful and talked about women in Italy.

She often found herself at the gossip news center and her love stories filled the pages of every magazine. Like her when she was engaged to boxer Daniele Scardina.

Credit: dilettaleotta – Instagram

However, for a few months now it seems that it has found true lovethat of life.

He found it in Lorius Karius, German goalkeeper born in 1993 currently in force at Newcastle, but with a past also in Liverpool. Precisely with the Reds he became the unfortunate protagonist in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid, making several mistakes which, in fact, delivered the cup with big ears to the Spaniards.

The first rumors about Leotta’s bond with Karius had appeared in October 2022. Shortly before Christmas, however, the two came out and shouted their mutual love to the world.