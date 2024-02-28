When Max Verstappen starts his attempt to become Formula 1 world champion for the fourth time on Saturday, the man under whose leadership he achieved his previous successes is still sitting at the pit wall. Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner has been cleared of allegations of inappropriate behavior towards an employee after a weeks-long investigation. Horner (50) can therefore remain as head of the championship team.

Red Bull, not the racing team but the Austrian-Thai parent company, announced on Wednesday that the “complaint” against Horner “has been rejected”. The woman in question can still appeal the findings of the external investigation, Red Bull says, but the company is also confident that “the investigation was fair, thorough and impartial.” The energy drink manufacturer did not provide further details.

With the announcement that Horner will keep his job, the uncertainty surrounding the team that has dominated Formula 1 in recent years comes to an end – at least for the time being. That is just in time for the first grand prix of the season, for which training is already scheduled for Thursday in Bahrain. Horner, the longest-serving team boss at the moment, is one of the most influential figures in Formula 1.

'End near'

Beginning of February revealed The Telegraph that there was rumbling within the top of Red Bull Racing (RBR). The parent company confirmed it had retained an outside lawyer to investigate Horner. Anonymous sources told the newspaper that he had behaved in a transgressive manner. According to The Telegraph would even “the end near” are for the British.

In the days and weeks that followed, new information continued to trickle out, especially in the British and German media. Each time they were stories based on anonymous 'insiders'. Some media reported that the accusations were about “controlling behavior”, others wrote that Horner had sexually crossed the line against a female team member. The Telegraph said the texts to have seen that would support this reading.

In addition, there were stories, again based on anonymous sources, about the background against which everything would take place. There is said to be a power struggle within RBR, which arose after the death of Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz at the end of 2022. Horner is said to be at odds with Helmut Marko, the 80-year-old Austrian who heads Red Bull's racing talent program and is an influential man is within the team. Despite the great successes on the circuit, according to… The Telegraph last year there was a serious clash between the two.

Be that as it may, Horner himself vehemently denied the accusations. His wife, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, supported him. Three weeks ago, Horner spoke for eight hours with the external lawyer, who also heard the reporter's story. Horner was not suspended during the investigation. Last week he just sat along the pit wall during the test drives in Bahrain.

In recent days, the pressure on Red Bull to complete the case has increased. Including from Ford, which last year concluded a costly deal with RBR to collaborate in the engine field in a few years. CEO Jim Farley wrote in an open letter that he was becoming “increasingly frustrated” due to “the lack of a resolution or a clear indication of when you intend to resolve this matter in a fair and equitable manner.” Farley was also unhappy with “the lack of full disclosure,” and demanded a “full report of all findings.”

Now that the report has finally arrived, the F1 world cannot expect clarity about what did and did not happen, and why Horner was cleared of the charges. “The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties involved, so we will not disclose anything further,” Red Bull said.

Youngest team boss

Horner started his career behind the wheel in the 1990s. He drove in Formula 3000, the current Formula 2, but soon discovered that he lacked the talent to reach the top. He founded his own team, with which he became Formula 3000 champion several times. That stood out, and when Red Bull appeared on the grid with its own team in 2005 through the takeover of Jaguar Racing, Horner was the team boss – at 31 years old, the youngest ever.

Initially, RBR enjoyed the reputation of being a bunch of fun guys because of all the parties and fun activities it organized between races. But behind the scenes, Horner managed to attract Adrian Newey, the brilliant technician who had already designed several championship cars for Williams and McLaren. A few years after his switch in 2006, he repeated that trick at RBR: from 2010 to 2013, the team won four titles in a row with Sebastian Vettel.

Now that Max Verstappen is stringing together victories in Newey's latest creations, RBR is once again in a period of hegemony. Horner's share in that success is twofold, he explained last year on the leaf GQ: “I am the boss of one 23 weekends a year high performing sports team. And from Monday to Friday I am the director of one high performing technology company.”

Formula 1 is actually more a battle between technicians than a battle between drivers. Teams are organizations with hundreds of employees, all specialists in their specific technical field, who together have to come up with the innovations and concepts that result in a car that beats the competition on the track. Team bosses must ensure that their organization provides the optimal environment for that process. And judging by the results, Horner is extremely adept at this.

In that respect, it is good news for RBR that Horner remains at the helm. A dismissal would have had little impact on the coming season; the car has been ready for a long time. But, as noted by prominent British F1 journalist Mark Hughes in a column: when teams such as McLaren and Ferrari lost their successful team bosses in the past, this did not immediately lead to decline. “And yet in all of those cases, momentum was slowly lost without the driving force of the people whose vision had been at the heart of the success.”