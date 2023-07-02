More than 700 people were arrested in acts against the death of a teenager by the police; young man was buried on Saturday (July 1st)

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said the level of violence at protests over the killing of a teenager by police had subsided after 4 nights. Still, 719 people were arrested across the France from Saturday night (July 1st, 2023) to Sunday (July 2nd) at 8am local time (3am in Brasilia). The information is from the French newspaper Le Monde.

Darmanin told reporters that 45,000 members of the security forces had been deployed to quell the violence at the demonstrations. Policing was reinforced in Lyon, Grenoble and Marseille – the cities recorded intense riots on Friday night (June 30) and early Saturday morning (July 1), with car burnings and depredations.

As per the Le Monde, incidents were reported in Marseille where police fired tear gas at demonstrators. There were also conflicts in Strasbourg and Nice, but “without comparison” with the wave of violence seen since the death of the 17-year-old teenager.

See images of Marseille registered on social networks:

The President of France, Emmanuel Macronleft a dome of HUH (European Union) in Brussels on Friday morning (June 30) to attend a crisis meeting and postponed a state visit to Germany, which was due to start this Sunday (July 2). He urged parents to keep their children at home and accused social media companies of playing a “considerable role”, saying that violence is being organized online. He asked platforms like Snapchat and TikTok to remove sensitive content.

Young Nahel, the son of immigrants, died on Tuesday (June 27) in a police stop on Avenue Joliot-Curie, in Nanterre, in the Paris metropolitan area. Since then, French people have protested against police violence in the country.

According to the police, security agents were checking a Mercedes that was supposedly traveling in a dedicated bus lane. At the time, local police claimed that the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and advanced towards one of the agents. The policeman then shot Nahel in the chest.

However, a video posted on Twitter after the case went public shows a different version. In the images, 2 police officers are positioned near a yellow car and seem to prevent the vehicle from moving forward. One of them, standing and leaning against the windshield, points his gun at the driver. The car then moves forward, and the officer fires. Then you can see that the car hit a pole.

According to the interior minister, the police officer responsible for the shooting is in custody. In addition, two investigations were opened by the General Inspectorate of the National Police to investigate the case.

Nahel was buried on Saturday (July 1st). In addition to the 17-year-old’s family, hundreds of people came to pay their respects. The ceremony ended with a vote at 5:30 pm local time (12:30 pm in Brasilia).