US President Joe Biden | Photo: EFE/EPA/AL DRAGO

United States President Joe Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin this Friday (29) of wanting to “annihilate” Ukraine after the recent wave of Russian bombings against Ukrainian infrastructure.

In a statement, Biden called recent Russian airstrikes a “strong reminder” that Putin’s purpose in this war has not changed.

Putin “is trying to annihilate Ukraine and subjugate its people. He must be stopped,” said the American president.

According to Ukraine, the attack in the last 24 hours with almost 160 missiles and drones was the largest since the start of the war in February 2022.

The bombings affected several Ukrainian cities and left at least 22 civilians dead and 130 injured.

Ukraine managed to stop a large part of Russian missiles and drones thanks to air defense systems delivered last year by the US and other Western countries.

However, Biden warned in his statement that the United States “will not be able to continue sending this type of assistance to Ukraine” unless the US Congress acts “urgently” next year and approves a new package of more than $ 60 billion (R$289.6 billion) in military aid for Kiev.

“Congress must act without further delay,” said Biden, who has faced opposition in recent weeks from most Republicans in the US House of Representatives to approving more aid to Ukraine.

Russian bombings caused damage to residential areas in Ukraine, a maternity hospital, schools, daycare centers, parks, a metro station, a shopping center and energy infrastructure, causing power cuts in several parts of the country.