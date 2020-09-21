The series of TV Queen Ekta Kapoor is making a lot of noise on the OTT platform. On the other hand, Ekta’s popular series ‘Gandi Baat’ is a big hit among the fans. Actress of this series Anveshi Jain is also in the news. Investigator’s work in this series has been praised a lot. However, the investigator’s family was not happy about working in this bold web series. Investigator Jain himself had revealed this in his interview.

Let us tell you that the web series’ Filthy Talk ‘fame investigator Jain said while talking about this series that-‘ I don’t want to remember that time. I thought that people in my city would not know about this series. But my family came to know about it. When my father got a call and he talked to me about this web series, I started crying.

Apart from this, the investigator told that- ‘Initially I had a lot of trouble but later my family listened to me and then everything was fine. Today my family supports me in my every decision. Let us tell you that after Ekta Kapoor’s web series ‘Gandi Baat’, investigator Jain has become very popular. She is also very active on social media where she keeps sharing her photos and videos with fans. He also has his own YouTube channel. Apart from this, investigators are also going to appear in Gujarati films very soon.