Journal directed by Dmitry Muratov reported that broadcasting is suspended until the end of the war in Ukraine| Photo: EFE/Ignacio Ortega

The newspaper Novaya Gazeta, run by one of the winners of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, Dmitry Muratov, announced this Monday (28) the temporary closure, due to warnings from Roskomnadzor, the regulator of the communications sector in Russia.

The vehicle, which launched the first edition, with a thousand copies, on April 1, 1993, reported that it had suspended publication in the printed and digital versions “until the end of the special military operation. [como o governo obriga a

imprensa a descrever a guerra] in the territory of Ukraine, started on 24 February”.

“We received two warnings from Roskomnadzor. We’d better close it, since if we receive a third warning, they can withdraw our license, and that would mean our disappearance,” the vehicle’s head of press, Nadezhda Prusenkova, told Agencia Efe.

The journalist said that she did not know the reasons for the notifications presented by the regulatory body, which did not inform the newspaper’s management in writing about the measures.

Roskomnadzor publicly announced the second warning against Novaya Gazeta for failing to comply with the law on foreign agents, which requires that each news item be accompanied by a warning about the condition – the newspaper would not have reported that an NGO mentioned in one of its articles had received this classification of the Russian government.

The newspaper had already stopped reporting on the Russian military campaign after the passage of a law that punishes with severe fines and up to 15 years in prison the dissemination of “false information” about Russian military forces.

Before, the periodical had been using ellipses and the phrase “word prohibited by the Russian authorities” when interviewees cited the word “war”.

Muratov, who was re-elected as director of the publication in November last year and considered the patriarch of the free press in Russia, was elected Nobel Peace Prize last year, along with Filipina Maria Ressa, also a journalist.

Russian authorities have in recent weeks shut down two of the most critical outlets for the Kremlin, Moscow’s Eco radio station and Dozhd television.