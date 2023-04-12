The authority confirmed in a post on its official Facebook page that licorice may cause serious side effects such as high blood pressure, low potassium levels, irregular heartbeat, and birth problems when consumed in large quantities, or for long periods of time.

Clinical nutrition consultant, Emad El-Din Fahmy, explained that one should not be alarmed by the Egyptian Medicines Authority’s warning, indicating that licorice is a tree with roots, leaves and fruits, and it has been known for more than 3 thousand years, and people have become accustomed to using it, adding that it has various benefits:

• Licorice contains a high percentage of flavonoids, which are considered antioxidants and anti-inflammatory, as they enhance the health of the immune system.

• Alternative medicine relied on licorice in the treatment of coughing, constipation, stomach and colon ulcers.

• Liquorice is prescribed for some cases of arthritis, and for women who suffer from menopause.

• Licorice contains vitamins B1, 2 and 3, as well as iron, selenium and zinc.

• Every 100 grams of licorice contains about 1350 milligrams of potassium.

As for the harms of licorice and the Egyptian Medicines Authority’s warning, Emad El-Din Fahmy indicated that:

• The problem occurs when excessively consuming licorice. There is no harm for a healthy person who eats licorice in moderate proportions, because the body is able to compensate for what it loses of potassium in this case. The human body is designed to adjust and compensate for what it needs, and restore conditions to their normal course.

• The crisis lies in excessive drinking of licorice, especially for hypertensive patients, and those who take treatments that reduce potassium in the body, especially since licorice also reduces potassium.

• Licorice, after drinking, digesting and breaking it down in the intestines, produces the active substance called Glycyrrhiza Glabra. It breaks down the enzyme (11 beta hydroxy steroid dehydrogenase), which is an enzyme that is useful in converting cortisol into cortisone.

• When the enzyme is broken down, it stops working, and the cortisol level increases in the kidneys, which prompts the kidneys to reabsorb sodium and get rid of potassium, and thus the sodium level rises and the potassium level decreases.

• Low potassium and high sodium lead to symptoms, the most important of which are: an imbalance in the level of fluids in the body, so water, fluids and salt are retained in the body, in addition to high blood pressure, increased heart rate, urinary problems, as well as a decrease in sexual desire, and this can also affect pregnant women and children.

• Licorice contains a large percentage of potassium, but when you drink it excessively, an effective substance comes out of it that works to break down potassium, whether in the body or in the licorice drink itself.

Regarding the best way to drink licorice, the therapeutic nutrition consultant explains that it is:

• Licorice should not be excessively drunk in general, whether for people with diseases such as high blood pressure, or even for healthy people.

• Those who take blood pressure medications that cause low potassium in the body should reduce licorice consumption or avoid it altogether.

• For a healthy person, one cup of licorice is sufficient. It should not be drunk daily throughout the month of Ramadan. However, when drinking it one day, one must rely on another drink the next day, which ensures that no health problems occur.

• The general rule is not to overeat or drink any food or drink, whether licorice or anything else.