The Left logo is attached to a microphone at a party conference. © Christoph Soeder/dpa/Symbolbild

After the “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” split off, the Left gained new members – but in the Bundestag they had to worry about their parliamentary group status.

Berlin (dpa) – The left According to its own statements, the bottom line has been gaining members since the “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” split off. Within a week, 422 people had declared their membership in the party online by Monday morning, said Federal Managing Director Tobias Bank in Berlin. In contrast, there were 224 resignations, including the ten members of the Bundestag led by former parliamentary group leader Sahra Wagenknecht.

The Left states the total number of members on its website as 54,214, but as of the end of 2022. The party did not initially provide any more recent figures.

Despite Wagenknecht’s departure: The Left party is happy about new members

Wagenknecht announced a week ago that he would found his own party at the beginning of 2024. Bank said that since then he has heard the word “finally” most often among the party base. He experienced “a huge sigh of relief”. The “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” is “a colorful cauldron” in terms of content and must now deliver. “We’re just waiting to see whether something will happen and if so, what will happen,” said Bank.

The Left in the Bundestag: parliamentary group status is in jeopardy

The departure of the ten MPs from the party threatens the continued existence of the Bundestag faction, which currently has 38 members. If there are fewer than 37 MPs, they could only work together as a group. This means they would receive less government support than they do now, meaning employees would have to be laid off. Wagenknecht and her fellow campaigners therefore want to remain in the parliamentary group until the party is founded. Whether this happens will be decided at a parliamentary group meeting on November 7th.

Bank said that the Left wanted to get the splinter over with “as quickly as possible”, but also had a great responsibility towards politicians in the Bundestag and towards the parliamentary group’s employees. “We will find a good solution, but it will not last longer than necessary,” Bank said.