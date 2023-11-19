The vice-president of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner, refused this Sunday (19) to give “advice” to the country’s next president, who will emerge from today’s dispute between Peronist Sergio Massa and libertarian Javier Milei.

“No one can claim the power to give advice,” said the former president after voting in Río Gallegos, in the province of Santa Cruz, where she is registered and where she said she will await the results of the second round.

Cristina, who did not linger long in front of the journalists who were waiting for her, simply stated that “the fact that this is the second second round of democracy is very strong”, in reference to the only precedent until then, in which the then centrist candidate right-wing Mauricio Macri beat Peronist Daniel Scioli in 2015 in a second vote.

In the 40 years of post-military dictatorship democracy (1976-1983), all presidents won in the first round, except the aforementioned Macri and in 2003, when Peronists Carlos Menem and Néstor Kirchner did not obtain enough votes and went to a second round. .

However, Menem withdrew from the dispute and the then governor of Santa Cruz began his term that would end in 2007.

Cristina herself obtained her two mandates thanks to two victories in the first round: in 2007, with almost double the votes of her closest rival, Elisa Carrió (45.28% against 23.05%), and in 2011, over Hermes Binner, with the second biggest difference in history, 37.3 points, surpassed by just 14 tenths by Juan Domingo Perón in 1973.

The 2023 election is the first in the last 20 years in which the current vice-president did not run for any office, as, in addition to being first lady during Néstor Kirchner’s presidency and president on two occasions, she was a senator in several legislatures. .

Around 35.8 million Argentines are eligible to vote today, with voting being mandatory for citizens aged between 18 and 70 and optional for adults and teenagers aged 16 and 17, as well as for residents abroad.

The presidential candidates reached the second round after Massa obtained 36.78% of the votes in the first round and Milei, 29.99%.

In December last year, Cristina Kirchner was sentenced to six years in prison and perpetual disqualification from holding public office for irregularities in the concession of 51 public works to businessman Lázaro Báez in the province of Santa Cruz, political cradle of Kirchnerism, during the presidencies of Néstor and her.