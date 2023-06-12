After the visit in Puebla of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of the Mexican Republic, with the aim of applying evaluations to the Wellness Programs, AMLO reaffirmed support currently provided by the federal government to the entity in all areas that contribute to the progress of citizenship.

“We will continue supporting Pueblato the governor, in everything, because it is to support this state in education, in business creation so that there continue to be well-paid jobs”, guaranteed the president.

Within the visit AMLO highlighted the collaboration and participation of the Government of Puebla for making universal pension for people with disabilities, noting that the state government invests 50 percent of the required amount and the federation the other part; because in the entity there thousand 524 beneficiaries.

AMLO reminded the older adultsI know that the pension has already been raised to constitutional rank, so it cannot be eliminated and must even increase year after year; He said that in January 2024 it will increase by 25 percent.

For his part, Sergio Salomón, governor of the state of Puebla, said that will follow accelerating the pace so that the transformation of the state and the country continues to advance, fighting inequalities.