During the visit to bolivia of the owner of the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrardhad a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the South American country, Roger Maytawith whom he reached several international agreements.

One of them was the alliance to take advantage of the lithium deposits in Mexico, with the support of the Bolivian government, as it is one of the countries with the highest production of this material worldwide.

“We have exchanged information so that state lithium companies can work together because Bolivia has important experiences,” Ebrard said in a statement.

Likewise, since listio is a national resource, by decree of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorit will be the authorities who have the decision on this element.

“The Mexican state company is already in formation, because it is also going to take advantage, with the consent of the president and Rogelio, of the Bolivian experience, which is extremely important in this matter,” he commented.

We recommend you read:

There will also be space agreements with Bolivia

In addition, he pointed out that there will be space agreements with Bolivia, one of the 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean that have a space program, for which he assured that they will join efforts.

“I remind you that around the space task there are 300 industrial, service and research activities, that is why it is very important to be there, we want to arrive on time and be aware of it,” he assured.