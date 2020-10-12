The director of cricket operations of Mumbai Indians (MI), the franchise team of Indian Premier League and former fast bowler of Team India, Zaheer Khan may soon become a father. Zaheer married ‘Chak De’ Fen Sagarika Ghatke in 2017. Both of these days are with the Mumbai Indians team in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, Zaheer and Sagarika have not yet shared the good news with the fans.

Tewatiya and Khalil Ahmed in the last over

According to reports from Mumbai Mirror, Sagarika is pregnant. According to reports, friends of Zaheer and Sagarika have also confirmed that both are going to be parents. Recently, Mumbai Indians celebrated Zaheer Khan’s birthday and during this time Sagarika Ghatge was seen in black dress. Even before the 13th season of IPL, Team India and franchise team Royal Challengers Bangalore (Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB) captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma also shared GoodNews with the fans.

Rashid surpasses Naren, Ashwin, this unique record in his name

Anushka will give birth to her first child in January and she too is in the UAE with Virat these days. Zaheer and Sagarika have not yet officially shared this with GoodNews fans. While sharing an emotional post on Zaheer’s birthday, Sagarika wrote, ‘For my best friend, love and most selfless person’. Thank you for being you. Not only me, but everyone knows that without you I would have lost. Happy birthday husband. ‘