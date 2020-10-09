There is often a new trend on social media. At the moment, baby filters of Sylabs are dominating the Internet. Bollywood fans are making viral by making a small version of their favorite stars pair. After Virat and Anushka, now Salman-Katrina’s picture is very pleasing to the people.

Cute photo of Salman-Katrina

Virat and Anushka are about to become parents, meanwhile their younger version is very viral on social media. Another picture has surfaced after this pairing is very cute. This version of his reel life partner Katrina Kaif with brother Jan Salman Khan is very cute.

Salman-Katrina returned to shooting

Salman Khan is currently shooting for his film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. He has returned to work after 7 months. He is shooting the song with Disha Patni. Katrina Kaif has also returned to work.