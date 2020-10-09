Cute photo of Salman-Katrina
Virat and Anushka are about to become parents, meanwhile their younger version is very viral on social media. Another picture has surfaced after this pairing is very cute. This version of his reel life partner Katrina Kaif with brother Jan Salman Khan is very cute.
Salman-Katrina returned to shooting
Salman Khan is currently shooting for his film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. He has returned to work after 7 months. He is shooting the song with Disha Patni. Katrina Kaif has also returned to work.
