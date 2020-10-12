Former team India fast bowler Zaheer Khan can become a father soon. Actually, there are reports that his wife and actress Sagarika Ghatge is pregnant. Due to the IPL, both of these days are with the Mumbai Indians team in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, Zaheer and Sagarika have not yet shared this good news with the fans.

According to reports from Mumbai Mirror, Sagarika is pregnant. According to reports, Zaheer and Sagarika’s friends have also confirmed that both are going to be parents. Recently, Mumbai Indians celebrated Zaheer Khan’s birthday and during this time, Sagarika Ghatge was seen in black dress.

Virat Anushka’s house will resonate in January

Even before the 13th season of IPL, Team India and franchise team Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma also shared GoodNews with the fans. Anushka Sharma said that she is going to give birth to her child in January. Currently, Anushka Sharma is also in the UAE due to the IPL with Virat.

IPL 2020: Pregnant Anushka Sharma gave KISS on Virat Kohli’s great performance, pictures shot on the Internet

Zaheer and Sagarika have not yet officially shared this with GoodNews fans. While sharing an emotional post on Zaheer’s birthday, Sagarika wrote, ‘For my best friend, love and most selfless person’. Thank you for being you Not only me but everybody knows that without you I would have lost. Happy birthday husband. Please tell that Zaheer Khan married ‘Chak De’ fame Sagarika Ghatke in 2017.

