ERound of ears for two old champions. Cristiano Ronaldo (37) and Pepe (39) hugged each other after beating North Macedonia 2-0 in the play-off final in Porto, laughing and happily waving to flag-waving Portugal fans in the stands. The two know the feeling of booking a World Cup ticket at the last moment in a knockout game all too well. They have qualified together for a football World Cup four times, three times it was only a play-off game.

Ronaldo failed to score in the fourth international match in a row and was once again unable to set any major game accents. But his one-two with goalscorer Bruno Fernandes in the 32nd minute was at least enough to start Portugal’s victory. Pepe, on the other hand, played a strong game after surviving the corona infection. His ball win in the penalty area was the starting point for a spotless counterattack in the middle of the second half, which Fernandes converted to make it 2-0.

Turned the tables

The Seleção unwound the game like a necessary duty: always intent on controlling the game without taking too many risks, almost without speed. Instead of slamming into the south-eastern European stronghold like Italy, who lost 1-0 in the play-off semi-finals to North Macedonia, Portugal turned the tables. Coach Fernando Santos’ team circulated the ball safely in midfield, forced the North Macedonians to lose possession and then struck with a few quick counter-attacks.



Scream of joy: Bruno Fernandes scored both of Portugal’s goals against North Macedonia.

:



Image: EPA



A man of all people who had previously found it difficult to play to his full strength in the national team jersey benefited from this style of play: Bruno Fernandes was allowed to play a similar role that made him one of the most dangerous midfielders in the Premier League in the 2020/21 season in Manchester United League had done. He showed nerves of steel against North Macedonia, hitting first with a low shot and later with a direct volley.







wishful thinking on the part of the coach

After the game, the Portuguese national coach Santos praised his team’s cohesion and was optimistic about the future: “My dream is to become world champion.” However, there seems to be a lot of wishful thinking behind this goal. In November, Santos faced public criticism for the first time in his tenure after failing to qualify directly for the World Cup. The 67-year-old has enjoyed high status since winning the European Championship in 2016. But fame is crumbling. The Iberians failed in the round of 16 at both the 2018 World Cup and the 2020 European Championship. In the World Cup qualifiers, Portugal was rarely able to convince.



Thumbs up: coach Fernando Santos makes no secret of his ambitions.

:



Image: EPA



After the two play-off games against Turkey and North Macedonia, there are first signs that Santos is changing his defensive strategy. The Seleção have again focused more on their playing skills, especially in midfield. This is also due to the naturalized Brazilian Otávio (FC Porto), one of the best players in the play-off phase, who kept dropping back into midfield on the right-hand side of the attack to help build the game. At the same time, defensive six Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain) has moved into central defense alongside Pepe. Santos has not only found a solution to the youth problems in the central defense of the Portuguese, but also gained a technically skilled point-man in central defence.

However, the change has still not reached the full-backs. João Cancelo, who has developed into one of the most prolific wingers in the Premier League under his club coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, always seems to play with the handbrake on in the Seleção – and as a result becomes more of an uncertainty factor than a game-determining factor. The 19-year-old left-back Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), who was preferred to Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro against North Macedonia, can only rarely show off his speed because he is rarely involved in attacking play.







Fernando Santos does not have much time to resolve the construction sites in the Seleção. At the beginning of June, archrival Spain is waiting in the first game of the Nations League. Only then will it become clear how realistic Portugal’s dream of a World Cup title really is.