María Corina Machado has suffered severe persecution by the Maduro dictatorship | Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

The government of Japan expressed this Friday (2) its concern about the political situation in Venezuela, where the country's Supreme Court of Justice confirmed the disqualification of candidates opposing the Nicolás Maduro regime from running in the elections scheduled for this year.

Among those vetoed is opposition leader María Corina Machado, who will be banned from holding public office for 15 years, according to the court's decision.

In a statement released this Friday, Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for “free and fair” elections to be held with the “broad participation of the Venezuelan people” for the “prompt and peaceful re-establishment of democracy” in the southern country. -American. Japan also said it will continue to “cooperate with regional and international organizations, as well as interested countries, to improve Venezuela’s socioeconomic situation.”

The Venezuelan Supreme Court's decision generated several reactions of repudiation and condemnation from countries and international organizations, such as Ecuador, the United States, the European Union, France, the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, was the harshest when he stated that his country “will not recognize” the results of the Venezuelan elections, as long as the regime continues to ban Machado from participating.

The United States, which had suspended sanctions on Venezuelan oil, gas and gold for six months as part of the Barbados Agreement, signed between the government and the opposition, grouped in the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), warned that it will re-apply them. from April if the opposing candidate remains vetoed. In addition, they once again applied sanctions against the sale of Venezuelan gold mined by the state company Minerven.