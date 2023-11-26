President of the Senate said that the feeling is one of “tax justice” when talking about the topic; Lula vetoed the proposal

The president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), defended the exemption from payroll after the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) veto the project that benefits 17 sectors of the economy at the request of the economic team. According to Pacheco, the feeling is of “tax justice” when discussing the topic. The statement was made in an interview with Free Channelwhich will air this Sunday night (Nov 26), on BandNews TV. Deputies and senators must override the veto. The congressman said that he has not yet heard about the alternative proposal that must be presented by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. “If it is presented, we will sit down and evaluate the replacement. The important thing is that it is until December 31st”said Pacheco.