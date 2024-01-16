Governor of RJ made the statement after the president showed solidarity: “The crisis is due to the rain and not politics”

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL), stated that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is a “experienced politician” and that he never stopped looking for him when he needed help to contain the damage caused by storms in the cities of Rio. Castro declared that “the crisis is due to the rain and not politics”.

“In times of crisis, the political side matters little. I see it as natural [Lula] having looked for Paes 1st. But he didn't stop calling me when I looked for him. Even more so, an experienced politician, he wouldn't do anything against the people to get to me. Even more so given the greatness of the position. I don’t attack, I’m not his enemy, we never were”, said Castro in interview The CNN.

Castro stated that he and Lula have the “obligation” to work together at this time of escalating tension. The rain has left at least 12 people dead in the state of Rio since the weekend. “In the elections, we were opponents, but not enemies.”

The federal government showed solidarity with the flood victims and announced aid measures. The government will advance the payment of Bolsa Família to beneficiaries who are in risk areas and will prioritize drainage and hillside works in Rio de Janeiro in the PAC (Growth Acceleration Program).

This Tuesday (January 16, 2024), a delegation from the federal government will visit areas affected by the rains in Rio. The Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góes, and secretaries will fly over the most affected areas.

Valdemar Costa Neto

Castro is the former president's second ally Jair Bolsonaro (PL) praising Lula in recent days. Valdemar Costa Netopresident of the PL, praised the previous PT governments and said that Lula “there is no comparison” with Bolsonaro.

“There is no comparison. Lula is a comrade of the people. Lula is completely different from Bolsonaro. Completely different, and it's a phenomenon, because he got to where he got to. He did well in government too, and elected Dilma later. Lula and Bolsonaro are completely different.”said Valdemar in an interview with the newspaper The diary on December 15, 2023.

After being criticized, the PL president claimed to have had his speeches reproduced “out of context”. Then, without mentioning names, Bolsonaro said he had a “serious problem” with a person and stated that, “if it continues like this”the PL will be imploded.