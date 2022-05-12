Not all sunscreens offer the protection they promise, the Consumers’ Association noted. Some people now renounce sunscreen altogether, just as people don’t rely on vaccines. Doctors are concerned about this trend.

With another sunny weekend ahead of us, it’s time to apply for those who don’t want to burn their still pale winter skin. Don’t rely on it three creams from Etos, Suntribe and Clinique, the Consumers’ Association warns. They offer considerably lower protection than the factor 30 that the packaging promises.

The Belgian counterpart of the Consumers’ Association, Test Aankoop, filed a complaint with the government this week about three failing sunscreens† These include Zwitsal SPF 50+. “Inadmissible,” the consumer organization declares, “that this happens with products that are specifically intended for babies and young children.”

Vlaams Belang

Meanwhile, a message from Eva Vlaardingerbroek went viral this weekend. "Time for an unvaccinated, sunscreen-free and seed oil-free summer," wrote the right-wing opinion maker, who left Thierry Baudet's Forum for Democracy at the end of 2020, on Instagram with a photo of herself on a terrace. Vlaardingerbroek spoke this spring at a conference of the youth department of Vlaams Belang. A Belgian MP from that right-wing conservative party was recently critical of the poles with free sunscreen that the city of Hasselt placed. In the Netherlands too, such sunscreen columns are appearing in more and more places, such as on terraces and the beaches of Hoek van Holland and Wassenaar. "In a country where one in two Flemish people indicate that they can no longer pay the bills, where a lack of vitamin D and sunlight is a huge health problem, the government is going to make people afraid of sunlight and hand out free sun cream," stated Vlaams Belang politician Dries Van Langenhove.





Health cult

Acting against sunscreen fits into the cult of the resilient youth, which strengthens itself with healthy food, outdoor life and sun as a natural source of vitamin D, the Flemish newspaper points out. The morning† That cult is followed by right-wing nationalists, who also fiercely protested against corona vaccinations. But there is also an overlap with the movement of vegan and non-vegan living women who live in natural health and self care believe, signaled New York Magazine† For example, top model Gisele Bündchen previously called sunburn ‘poison’ – she added that she does not use ‘artificial’ substances and protects her skin by not going outside during the day. The same Bündchen stood up for her Dutch colleague Doutzen Kroes when she became discredited because of her criticism of corona vaccinations.

How Real Are the Concerns for “Poison” in Sunscreens? There are known cases of sun creams that have been found to contain harmful substances. Last summer, pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson recalled products contaminated with benzene, a potentially carcinogenic substance.

Forgotten sunscreen? Since mid-April, there has been a pole on the beach of Hoek van Holland where you can grab factor 30. © www.roeldijkstra.nl



Sheer nonsense

But that sunscreen creams are dangerous is ‘utter nonsense’, says Tamar Nijsten, head of Dermatology at Erasmus MC. “There are no indications that sunscreen is harmful to health, even though billions of people have been using it for a long time. You know what’s dangerous? skin cancer.”

The professor is concerned about the ‘social tendency’ in which sunscreen is being questioned. “That fits within the outspoken liberal ideology that people are responsible for everything themselves, and that all prevention is patronizing. I agree that you shouldn’t make people terrified of the sun. But it is necessary to teach them to use the sun wisely.”

The number of cases of skin cancer is rising explosively, with 700,000 new patients being added every year in the Netherlands. This makes skin cancer by far the most common type of cancer, the skin doctor emphasizes. “I understand that sunscreen is not a perfect solution. But still, besides staying out of the sun and covering the skin, it’s the best protection we have right now.”