On the way home from vacation in Italy, a man with a car and caravan wanted to take a shortcut. It ended in disaster.

Munich/Steinberg am Rofan – There are many ways to get from Italy to Germany. One of the ways to do this without paying a toll is the country road that runs along the Achensee in Tyrol towards the Bavarian border. But a family from the Wolfsburg area chose a more exotic variant.

After vacation in Italy: German family man trusts GPS – and ends up with a caravan in the Tyrolean gorge

The family man with a child and wife on board had blindly trusted his navigation system – and that sent him from Kramsach am Inn via the municipality of Brandenberg into the so-called Gang. This is a narrow forest road in Austria that leads above the Steinberger Ache gorge and is only used by local drivers. It is an insider tip among adventurous motorcyclists.

After a few hundred meters, the camper noticed that the road he had turned onto was too narrow for his team. But by then it was too late to turn back. The man tried to drive on. Then suddenly a piece of the road broke away under the load. The caravan sat up, a wheel was bent, the tire was flat. The vacationer did not have a spare wheel with him.

Thanks to the police, farmer and fire brigade: the way home from Italy worked out after all

And so he called the police for help, a farmer rushed to help with a winch, and the Aschau/Brandenberg fire brigade responded. The firefighters managed to straighten the rim and pump air into the tire. They drove the team back into the valley. From there, the camper was able to continue on his own after receiving tips on which route to take to reach Lake Achensee safely.

