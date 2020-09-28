Dragon has targeted Utsul Muslims after the Ugar Muslims broke up in Xinjiang, China. Utsul Muslims with a population of only ten thousand are facing many restrictions in China. Utsul women have been barred from wearing many types of traditional dress including hijab. After this information came out, China has once again been confronted by countries around the world.

Utsul Muslims living in Sanya city of Henan province were targeted for wearing traditional dress in school and government offices. The authorities prohibited her from wearing such a dress. According to the South China Morning Post, a worker from the Utsul community, on condition of anonymity, said, “The official order is that no minority can wear traditional clothing in school.” Other minorities in Sanya do not wear traditional dress. In this way, this order does not affect them, while we do. Hijab is an integral part of our culture and if we remove it then it will be like taking off our clothes. ”

The girls’ protest has also started against the order banning the hijab. A group of hijab-clad girls were seen reading the book outside Tianya Utsul Primary School. The protesting girls were surrounded by the police. Apart from the hijab, long skirts worn by Utsul women were also banned.

Also read: BrahMos, Akash and Nirbhay … Army ready to deal with China’s tact

At the same time, no reason has been given for the restrictions imposed on the traditional dress of Utsul Muslims. The community activist said that Utsul women working in the Sanya municipality or the city’s local Chinese Communist Party branch were also banned from wearing the hijab at the end of last year. Ustul women working in government or Communist Party bodies have been described as Hijab ‘Disorderly’.

China is torturing 10 million Muslims

According to the United Nation’s report, China is persecuting one crore Uigars and other Muslims in their country. China has put Uygar Muslims in detention camps in Xinjiang. Despite worldwide protests, the Chinese government has been justifying this decision and has been showing the hand of Uygar Muslims behind the terrorist attacks.