After Us he came back to show himself with a gameplay trailers at the Spring 2023 Future Games Show, also bringing along a release date which is now set for May 23 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

So it’s not long to see this new and interesting production from Piccolo Studio and Private Division up close, the publishing section of Take Two dedicated to indie games.

Announced with trailers and images at The Game Awards 2022, the title in question is an adventure with platform-style elements characterized by a very particular protagonist.

In the game we find ourselves exploring every corner of a strange surreal world devoid of humanity, to offer the Earth a second chance in a touching story of sacrifice and hope.

Protagonist of the events is Gaia, the Spirit of lifewho finds himself traversing an abstract world made up of strange environments to explore through a game structure that refers to the classic platformer, with the aim of saving the souls of extinct animals.

Once found, we must revive these creatures after discovering their fate, almost always linked to pollution or destruction of the environment by humanity. After Us is now expected for the May 23, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.