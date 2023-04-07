Home page politics

Split

North Korea responds to US military exercises with nuclear threats (symbol image). © IMAGO/Office of the North Korean governor

The US has held joint military exercises with South Korea. North Korea has responded with nuclear threats and accuses the states of preparing for an attack.

Seoul – There is currently considerable tension around the Korean peninsula. The United States has one B-52H long-range bomber, South Korea’s defense ministry said on Wednesday joint air force exercises to the Korean Peninsula sent. The bomber can also be equipped with nuclear bombs.

The deployment of strategic weapons systems in the region underscores US efforts to “improve the credibility of enhanced deterrence,” it said. The US sent a B-52 bomber earlier on March 6th. By extended deterrence, the US understands the “full range” of its military capabilities to defend South Korea – including nuclear weapons.

“Powder Magazine Korea”: ​​North Korea speaks of impending nuclear war

North Korea’s state media have heavily criticized the US military exercises with its Asian allies, speaking of an impending nuclear war. A comment on Thursday said the USA despite warnings from Pyongyang, they have repeatedly held “war exercises for aggression” in the region since the beginning of the year. The drills would “take the security situation on the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war,” said the article, which the KCNA news agency attributed to an “international security analyst” Choe Ju Hyon.

“Powder magazine Korea”: ​​USA and South Korea deny allegations

The conflict is currently intensifying North Korea, which is subject to international sanctions for its nuclear weapons program. The country has increased the number of its tests with nuclear-capable missiles and cruise missiles since last year. The United States and South Korea, for their part, resumed full-scale joint military exercises. Both countries have denied North Korea’s accusation that their maneuvers were in preparation for an attack. North Korea, ruled by leader Kim Jong-un, has repeatedly threatened the United States and South Korea with a nuclear strike because of their maneuvers in the past.

The North Korean commentator also criticized Japan’s involvement in the exercises. Most recently, the US naval forces undertook joint anti-submarine training with South Korea and Japan. The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz also took part in this. The “wild military exercises by the US and its vassal forces have turned the Korean peninsula into a large powder magazine that could explode at any moment,” it said. (lipr/dpa)