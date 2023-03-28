a new one arrived update for consoles xbox series x and xbox series s quietly this week. However, it is not what many fans of Xbox have been longing for you Microsoft make. If you don’t see the update, it’s because it hasn’t been rolled out to everyone yet.

As Larry Hryb of Xbox on Twitter, the change is only available for “a subset of consoles Xbox“. If you have one of these consoles, you’ll notice that the console search page has been adjusted to include a new look and functionality. “Starting today for a subset of consoles Xboxyou can discover a update from the console search page,” says Hryb.

“This includes a sleek new look, gallery-style results, RB/LB-browsable visible filter categories, the ‘search in Youtube‘ within the Movies & TV tab, and more.”

It would be bigger news if the change was available to everyone and if it was a change that fans would like to see implemented, but it isn’t. It’s a nice quality-of-life feature, but fans want to see changes to the dashboard.

Starting to roll out today to a subset of Xbox consoles – you will be able to discover a refresh of the console search page. This includes a sleek new look, gallery-style results, visible filter categories navigable with RB/LB, the option to ‘search on YouTube’ within the Movies… pic.twitter.com/ChJk4Oh6Ya —Larry Hryb 💫✨ (@majornelson) March 22, 2023

It is true, just like during the generation of Xbox Onethe fans of Xbox are eager to see what Microsoft upgrade control panel xbox series x and xbox series s. In fact, most of the responses to Hryb’s tweet about the new update are about the changes to the control panel.

Unfortunately, the console’s control panel needs a complete overhaul and you’re unlikely to get one for a number of reasons. What it has going for it are the visuals in 4K and the fact that the control panel of PS5 It is not better.

Although the control panel ps4 was universally praised, sony completely changed it and created a much worse design with the PS5. Curiously, xbox series x took the opposite approach, copying the control panel and user interface from Xbox One.

Via: comic book