Terrible certainty on the Elbe: after a swimming accident on Saturday – nine-year-old girl found dead in the Elbe

Kollmar – Bad find on Tuesday afternoon, June 23, 2021 in the Elbe*. A sports sailor discovered a lifeless body in the water around 3:00 p.m. He immediately notified the rescue workers. That arises quickly Suspicion that the corpse is the girl (9) from Elmshorn who has been missing since Saturday* acts.

The girl was swimming in the Elbe, in Kollmar (Schleswig-Holstein), when she is suddenly swept away by the current and goes under. Several adults try to reach the child, but in vain. Even a long search until late at night will not produce any results. The 9-year-old girl disappeared without a trace in the Elbe.

This terrible one Swimming accident is just one of many* last weekend. In Hamburg and Northern Germany have alone four young people lost their lives last weekend*. Time and again, people underestimate dangerous currents, for example in the Elbe.