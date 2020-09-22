24 activists and politicians are accused of terrorism. They are said to have incited violence during unrest in the summer.

NAIROBI taz | After the unrest in Ethiopia in June and July, 24 opposition activists were brought before the court in Addis Ababa on Monday – including the prominent Ethiopian activist Jawar Mohammed. The prosecution has brought terrorism charges against them.

The allegations relate to ethnic violence following the unsolved murder of the popular Oromo singer, Hachalu Hundessa, in July. There were clashes between demonstrators and security forces. At least 150 people were killed in the course of the riots.

One of the allegations against the activists is that “they tried to incite ethnic and religious conflicts in order to get citizens to fight one another”. The defendants deny this. Opposition groups and human rights organizations say that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has a hand in it and is trying to imprison his opponents.

Abiy Ahmed came to power two years ago and pushed through political and economic reforms surprisingly quickly. He put an end to the longstanding emergency, released thousands of political prisoners and granted freedom of speech to the population. Ethiopians believed that this ended the repression that the ethnic federalist political coalition EPRDF had led the country since 1991. Abiy even received the Nobel Peace Prize last year.

Prime Minister Abiy is against the self-government of the ethnic groups

But the joy was short-lived. Suppressed tensions between different ethnic groups led to violence, and most ethnic groups wanted self-government in their historic residential areas. However, this desire for ethnic decentralization runs counter to Prime Minister Abiy’s ideas of the country. He transformed the EPRDF into the prosperity party – and it wants the population to feel Ethiopian first.

Opposition activist and media magnate Jawar sees it differently. Jawar, a former friend of Abiy, always says: “First and foremost, I am an Oromo, then an Ethiopian.” He is disappointed with the leadership of Abiy, also an Oromo, because he hoped that the population group would now get self-government would. The ethnic group feels marginalized. An Oromo has never ruled the country before – even though it is the largest ethnic group in the country.

Jawar is extremely popular especially among the youthful Oromo. More than two million people follow him on social media. Many of these youthful Oromo have formed a movement known as Qeerroo, which means “unmarried men”. One fear is that violence will occur in the country because the Qeerroo are frustrated and angry about the trial of 34-year-old Jawar, whom they see as “their” activist.

But not only Oromo activists are on trial after the unrest. There is also a trial against the journalist Eskinder Nega, who is accused of inciting youthful Amhara to violence. The Amhara are the second largest population group in the country. Eskinder, who spent many years in prison under the previous regime, has become an opposition politician under Prime Minister Abiy. He accuses the current government of leading the country back into the past: “Before the reforms of 2018, the anti-terror laws were also used against the peaceful opposition.”