By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – After facing criticism for his recent statements about the war in Ukraine – in which he accused the United States and Europe of encouraging the conflict – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will use his visit to Portugal and Spain in the coming five days to recalibrate his speech and make clear that he unequivocally condemns Russia’s invasion, government sources told Reuters.

At the Planalto Palace and at the Itamaraty, they admit that Lula’s last lines brought an “unnecessary noise” and unbalanced the position that Brazil tries to maintain, of equidistant from both sides of the conflict to be able to sit at the table as one of the negotiators of the peace.

According to an assistant very close to the president, he himself admits to having gone overboard and having given an idea that is not his real position.

The trip to Europe will serve to adjust the speech, in a sequence of what started on Tuesday when, when he received the president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis. When making a toast at the reception, Lula clearly condemned the invasion and defended Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

“In Portugal and Spain he will reaffirm this issue of peace, adjust his speech a little. We are not interested in conveying the idea that he is in favor of what Russia has done or that he has a side in a conflict,” said the source. “He will adjust his speech a little, he will reaffirm the issue of defending peace. Brazil has no side in this conflict.”

The reactions to the president’s speech, coming especially from the United States, were strident. On Monday, White House Security Council spokesman John Kirby accused the Brazilian government of “repeating like a parrot” Russian and Soviet propaganda.

The following day, a spokeswoman for the White House stated that the US government was “surprised” by the tone of the Brazilian government, which did not appear to be one of neutrality.

Diplomatic and Planalto sources heard by Reuters admit that the president’s speeches in China and later in Abu Dhabi, and the fact that he considered that Crimea could be kept in Russia’s power, caused unnecessary noise. This was enhanced by the presence of the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, in Brasília, on Monday.

Alongside the Brazilian chancellor, Mauro Vieira, Lavrov took the opportunity to affirm a similarity between Brazil and Russia in their views on war, which caused more discomfort to Europeans and North Americans. Itamaraty hastened to confirm that the Chancellor of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, had also been invited by Vieira to come to Brazil even before Lavrov was invited, but a date had not yet been set. The damage, however, was done.

“The timing was not good,” says the palace source.

On the eve of leaving for Europe, explained the source, the president made a point of participating in the Virtual Summit of Large Economies on Energy and Climate, called by US President Joe Biden, to demonstrate that there is, on Brazil’s side, no change in the relationship with the United States, despite recent criticism – even without being notified in advance of the donation of 500 million dollars over five years to the Amazon Fund announced by Biden.

On the North American side, according to a source, despite the surprise with Lula’s speeches – and even having questioned internally whether Brazil could in fact be a mediator in the crisis –, the assessment is that the relationship of the two countries is bigger than that. The momentary crisis would have been a “stumbling block” that will not affect the rest of the relationship.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Alexandre Caverni)