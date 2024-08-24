Home policy

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Once again, the attacked Ukraine can report a successful attack on aggressor Russia: a transport ship goes up in flames.

Kawkas – More spectacular success for Kyiv in Ukraine War: Following a Ukrainian air strike, a railway ferry loaded with fuel tanks sank in the port of Kavkaz in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar, according to Russian authorities.

Success for Ukraine: Huge cloud of smoke over the port of Kavkaz

The ferry sank in the port of Kavkaz “due to the damage it suffered,” regional governor Veniamin Kondratiev said on Thursday (22 August 2024) in the online service Telegram. Images circulated in the online media showed a fire and a huge cloud of smoke over the port. Newsweek reported on the incident.

“The Kyiv regime has carried out another terrorist attack on the territory of Krasnodar region,” regional authorities wrote on social media. “A railway ferry carrying fuel tanks to the port of Kavkaz was hit.”

Rescue teams search for survivors in the port of Kavkaz

According to Governor Kondratiev, rescue teams were searching for several crew members of the cargo ship that sank in the port of Kavkaz. Four crew members were rescued. The governor later said that 17 crew members had been rescued and two more were still missing.

Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmitri Pletenchuk said on Friday Radio Freedomthat the ferry named “Conro Trader” sank in the port of Kavkaz on Thursday after being hit by a Ukrainian missile.

Russian transport ship has German origins

If this is indeed the ship, the incident involved a vessel of German origin. The 4500 tonne ferry Conro Trader was built in 1978 by HDW (Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft) Kiel in Germany. The ship was reportedly loaded with up to 30 fuel tanks when the explosion and fires started. It was 109 metres long, as The Maritime Executive reported.

“We can confirm the information that this target was destroyed by the Navy,” Pletenchuk said. “This ferry is one of the most important links in the Russian military logistics that supplies the occupying forces. First of all, it transported fuel and lubricants, but also, of course, weapons.”

“Legitimate target”: Ship in Kawkaz is said to have also transported weapons

He added: “Therefore, this is a completely legitimate target. And accordingly, this should reduce the potential of our enemy in the places where he is conducting active military operations.” Russian sources such as Baza, a Telegram news channel with links to Russian security agencies, claimed that Ukrainian forces may have used a Neptune anti-ship missile to attack the ferry.

A Neptune rocket being launched off the Black Sea coast (symbol photo). © IMAGO/palinchak

In June 2024, the Ukrainian military confirmed that its navy had used Neptune missiles to attack an oil terminal and a ferry crossing in the port of Kavkaz. Satellite images at the time appeared to show damage to the infrastructure.

Ukraine attacks Russian oil and gas infrastructure

Aggressor Russia had the Ukrainian peninsula Crimea on the Kerch Strait in 2014. The port of Kavkaz is located in the Krasnodar region, opposite the peninsula. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine two and a half years ago, Ukraine has always again attacked targets in Crimea and the bridgewhich connects the peninsula with the Russian mainland.

The attack is the latest in a series of attacks by Kyiv’s armed forces on Russia’s oil and gas infrastructure. A Russian oil terminal storing up to $200 million worth of fuel has been ablaze for nearly a week following a drone strike.

Moscow relocates Black Sea Fleet due to Ukrainian attacks

The attacks were probably also the reason why Russia moved its Black Sea fleet from its historic base in Sevastopol in Crimea further east to Novorossiysk on the Russian mainland.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also commented on the area. At a meeting with army veterans on Thursday, the Ukrainian president called for an increase in attacks on Russian territory: “In order to drive the occupier out of our country, we must cause as many problems as possible for the Russian state on its own territory,” he said. Ukraine is currently conducting its first ground offensive on Russian territory in the Kursk region. (cgcs with afp)