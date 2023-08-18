Zelensky described the system as “robust” and said his country badly needed it.

The Ukrainian president thanked Germany for providing his country with weapons.

For his part, the director of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said in a post on social media, “Many thanks to our partners on (Iris-T). Our airspace will become better protected.”

Ukraine strengthened its air defenses with the help of the West, after it was subjected to Russian strikes with cruise missiles and drones since the early stages of the Russian military operation.

What are the most prominent capabilities of the German “Iris-T” system?

• The IRIS-T SLM air defense system has a range of 40 km.

• Produced by “Del Defense”.

• The system includes: a radar, a command center and three truck mounted missile launchers.

• The system can fire at targets up to 20 km away.

• According to the German newspaper “Bild”, the system’s missiles can be used to repel combat aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, missile artillery, Russian kamikaze aircraft, anti-radar missiles and bombs.

• The defense system has a special feature, which is a 360-degree rotating radar, which means the ability to respond to attacks from all directions and multiple targets at the same time.

• The radar determines the launch direction, and after the launch, the missile head searches for the target by interacting with infrared rays.