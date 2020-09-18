Australia’s top-order batsman Chris Lynn, who is going through a bad rhythm, hopes he will do better for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting on Saturday as he has experience of playing T10 cricket in the UAE. The IPL is being held in the UAE due to the cases of Kovid-19 in India. The first match of the tournament will be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Lynn, known for making big shots, did not fare well in the Caribbean Premier League where he scored less than 150 runs in nine matches for the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The 30-year-old batsman, however, scored 371 runs in the T10 League, representing the Maratha Arabians in the UAE last year. During this time his best score was 91 runs in 30 balls.

“I have good memories from the T10 tournament in Abu Dhabi last year,” Lin said. So I am hoping that I will be able to do well again. “However, it will be difficult for Lynn to make it to the playing eleven as coach Mahela Jayawardene has made it clear that he will not tamper with the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. The Australian player said that he is ready to bat on any order.

Lynn said in the team’s Twitter video, “Rohit is a world class player and he has made a fantastic contribution for Mumbai Indians. Queenie (de Kock) has also done well as a batsman and wicketkeeper. “He said,” If I could find my place there and perform well, it would be fantastic but the day is happy to bat there. ” Where coach Mahela feels right, now it is the top order or the middle order or some other order. “

Lynn said that being selected by the best franchise in the IPL was really special. “It is fantastic to be selected for any team in the IPL, but getting a chance for the league’s number one franchise is very special,” he said.