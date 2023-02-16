Katalin Erzsebet Bradacs killed her two-year-old son to take revenge on her ex: the man arrived in Italy to testify

The trial for the crime of little Alex continues, the two-year-old boy who lost his life at the hands of his mother Katalin Erzsebet Bradacs.

It was a very normal day in October 2021, when a woman entered a Lidl supermarket in Po ‘Bandino, in the province of Perugia. In her arms he held a unconscious child. She placed him on one of the crates, while in total desperation she called for help.

Unfortunately little Alex was already lifeless. No one could do anything to help him or to help what they thought was his poor mother. When the investigators arrived, it didn’t take long to understand the heartbreaking truth.

It had been the woman who broke Alex’s life forever, she had done it with several stab wounds to the chest and neck. Katalin Erzsebet Bradacs had fled with her minor from Hungary, after a hearing on the custody of her son. The judge had decided to entrust him to his former partner and dad of the little one.

A kind of vendettaIf she couldn’t have Alex, she didn’t owe the man either. After committing the crime, her mother has took photos to the child and sent them to his ex, along with threatening messages. A clear testimony of what he had done.

Today Alex’s father, two years after the events, has arrived in Italy for testify at trial. He entered the courtroom, was unable to look his ex in the face and sat down, waiting to be heard.

Nobert Juhaz, 46, said that after Katalin’s escape, he spent two long weeks trying to convince her to return to Hungary. In the end, the woman accepted. She would come back, but on one condition. She would continue to see Alex. A few hours later, those photos of her arrived on her cell phone. Her mother had cut short the life of her child forever.

Now she is accused of premeditated murder. According to the investigators, the defendant had planned everything. The escape to Italy, the crime, the revenge against her ex and her attempt, entering the supermarket, to hide what she had done, blaming third parties. However, the cameras and clues have led to one culprit: she.

During the testimony of little Alex’s dad, the woman reacted uncontrollably, so much so that they were forced to accompany her outside. At the time, the man was reporting on his allegations in Hungary. He had took the life of a poor kittenby throwing him against a wall.