Dhe chief of staff to US President Joe Biden wants a report from the “New York Times” according to resign after two years in office. Ron Klain will give up his post “probably in the coming weeks”, the newspaper reported on Saturday, citing government circles. There was initially no information about the successor. Biden appointed Klain chief of staff at the beginning of his tenure two years ago.

Withdrawal probably already planned for November

Klain, 61, is considered a longtime confidant of Biden. He had already advised Biden at the beginning of his time as Vice President under Barack Obama and was already working for the Democrats when Biden was still in the Senate. Klain played a key role in the government during the first half of Biden’s tenure.

According to information from the New York Times, Klain has been talking to colleagues about his retirement since the US midterm elections in November. In the talks, he made it clear that he was ready for something new after an uninterruptedly strenuous time at Biden’s side, which extended into the 2020 presidential election campaign.

The Biden government is currently being criticized, among other things, for its information policy on the appearance of secret documents in Biden’s private rooms. Over the weekend it was announced that more documents had been discovered in Biden’s private home in the US state of Delaware. The White House had only admitted previous finds after media reports.