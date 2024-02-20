The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of El Salvador confirmed, more than two weeks after the elections in the country, the results of the legislative elections. Last Saturday, February 17, he had done so with the presidential elections, reporting an overwhelming victory for Nayib Bukele with 84.6% support, and on Sunday the electoral count of the legislative elections concluded, which revealed that Nuevas Ideas, the government party, It gathered 54 seats of the 60 in the Legislative Assembly. Both the conduct of the elections and the counting of the votes have been widely questioned in elections that did not come as a major surprise.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of El Salvador concluded on Sunday the final scrutiny process of the legislative elections of February 4 and on Monday, February 19, more than two weeks before the elections, the state entity organized a press conference to disseminate the results, amidst multiple questions to the organization.

According to the results that the TSE had published the day before on its website, President Nayib Bukele's Nuevas Ideas (NI) party obtained an overwhelming majority in Congress. With 98.97% of the minutes counted, the next 60 deputies of the Legislative Assembly were determined.

The TSE reported that Nuevas Ideas won 54 seats. The opposition Arena was left with two, the Christian Democratic Party (PDC) got one, Vamos, with another and the National Concertation Party (PCN) got another two. The leftist and also opposition Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front, once one of the dominant parties in the country, was left out of the chamber.

The electoral mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) expressed concern about the delay in the count and the problems encountered during the manual review. The “lack of control” of the electoral body, problems with vote authentication and poor training of those who entered the results were also pointed out.

Chaos in the count

The electoral process faced several challenges. The final scrutiny of the legislative elections, which began on February 11, was carried out amid complaints from the opposition for irregularities, including complaints of replacement of personnel at voting stations, inconsistencies in the signature registry, and complaints of intimidation of opponents.

The information was made public two weeks after the elections, without including votes abroad or the more than 200,000 votes from electronic voting over the Internet.

On Monday night, the electoral authority announced the final results for Congress, confirming the majority of Nuevas Ideas.

Bukele had already proclaimed a “record” victory for himself and his party on the same day of the elections, when the official results were not known, intensifying political tensions in the country.

Opposition parties jointly accused fraud following Bukele's claim that Nuevas Ideas had secured 58 seats in the Assembly, he said on election night.

According to our numbers, we have won the presidential election with more than 85% of the votes and a minimum of 58 of 60 deputies in the Assembly. The record in the entire democratic history of the world. See you at 9pm in front of the National Palace. God bless El Salvador. — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) February 5, 2024



This electoral process in El Salvador has also generated controversy because Bukele ran for re-election despite the fact that several articles of the Constitution prohibited him from doing so.

The chaos in the legislative recount in the small Central American country fueled accusations of fraud. Technological and logistical failures, alleged altered ballots, arbitration rulings in favor of the ruling party and the absence of preliminary results They clouded the count of the legislative elections of February 4. The opposition also denounced the lack of guarantees for the chain of custody of the votes.

Election workers and political parties' volunteers participate in the legislative election ballot counting, in San Salvador, El Salvador, February 12, 2024. © REUTERS – Jose Cabezas

Led by the Arena, Concertación Nacional, Nuestro Tiempo and Vamos parties, the opposition to Bukele documented 69 “anomalies” during the voting and recount process. These included failures in the ballot processing system, duplication and tripling of votes for New Ideas, abandoned ballots, and broken seals on packages of votes.

This is in addition to the fact that official tallies were not attached to valid vote packages nor distributed to all political parties at dozens of voting stations, forcing TSE staff to rely on copies provided by the ruling Nuevas Ideas party. .

In a closed-door meeting on February 6, senior election officials claimed they did not provide enough paper to print the minutes.

📣 We denounce that in some voting centers nationwide, NI, in complicity with the TSE and Prosecutor's Office, imposed people who were not accredited, replacing those who did have credentials or were designated for the JRV.

Such bullying is not possible. — Anabel Belloso (@AnabelBelloso) February 4, 2024



Other irregularities include technological glitches that made it difficult to transmit and process legislative votes on election night. Only about 400 of the more than 8,500 voting centers were able to send data. In addition, widespread outages were reported in the digital reporting system since February 7, interrupting the final review of ballots.

Vamos requested the annulment of the electoral results and the repetition of the vote, arguing “serious violations of the Constitution and the political rights of citizens.” The FMLN also requested annulment due to “fraud” and “manipulation,” according to Karina Sosa, a congressional candidate.



A voter casts their vote during the general elections in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Sunday, February 4, 2024. AP – Salvador Melendez

In the midst of the complaints, five substitute magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal publicly dissociated themselves from the elections. The judges said in Three letters that during the electoral process actions were carried out that were far from the “legal” and “correct” way of conducting an election.

“We are not in a position to accept decisions from the electoral authorities that have not been issued legally, nor commitments made unilaterally,” said four of the five substitutes of the electoral body, according to local media.

As the TSE faces criticism for its errors and lack of clarity, uncertainty persists over the legitimacy of the results.

Bukele will govern for another five years with all the power of the Assembly

The new Assembly grants Bukele's party a simple majority with 31 deputies. In addition, it ensures qualified majorities of two thirds (40) and three quarters (45), allowing it to approve loans, authorize debt issuance, approve emergency regimes and appoint prosecutors, members of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, the Supreme Court of Justice and sign international treaties, among others.

This majority is crucial for Bukele, ensuring the continuation of the state of emergency and his inflexible policy against criminal gangs, praised for the reduction in homicide rates that went from 36 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2019 to 2.4 per 100,000 inhabitants. in 2023, according to the government.

During his first term, Bukele took advantage of the majority of Nuevas Ideas in Congress to make changes to state institutions and allow his re-election, despite the constitutional prohibition. Other electoral reforms in June, according to analysts and opponents, favored Nuevas Ideas by reducing the number of deputies and changing the seat allocation formula.

In addition, organizations such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have denounced human rights violations in the country after the state of emergency declared in 2022 and Bukele's “war” against gangs.

According to NGOs, this measure has given rise to recurring patterns of excesses during the cycles of detention, prosecution and imprisonment, the main manifestations of which have been mass arbitrary detentions, forced disappearances, the commission of torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment against people in detention centers and deaths of people in state custody.

