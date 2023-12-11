Election winner Geert Wilders can continue to dream of a right-wing government. But the informant who enters into conversations with PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB encounters an extremely difficult puzzle, with NSC as the most complicated piece. Once again, forming becomes old-fashioned 'phasing'.
Tobias den Hartog, Niels Klaassen
Latest update:
11-12-23, 21:49
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#weeks #scanning #clear #Omtzigt #39hard #get39
Leave a Reply