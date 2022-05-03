In his season 12 plus 1 in the Madrid, Benzema has definitively uncovered the jar of essences. He has been announcing it in recent years, but what he has achieved in this one is from another planet. He has 14 goals in the Championswhich places him three away from the all-time record for Christian. But it is that nine have been in the KO phase: hat-trick in the Bernabeu before him PSG to flip the round of 16, hat-trick in London to put the rooms on track before the Chelsea (and providential goal in extra time of the return) and brace in the etihad to keep Madrid alive.

Karim struggle with Lewandowski for being the third all-time scorer in the competition, which for practical purposes is like being the first. In front of them, two aliens (Christian and Messi) They set impossible-to-reach marks. It is so sweet that the Frenchman has managed to turn around a top market operation. Haland He will not come to Madrid because the entity knows that there is still a center forward in his boots for a couple more seasons (at least). Benzema’s state of form is not the result of chance. What modric, is crushed daily in the gym and follows a strict diet hyper-controlled in nutrients and fats. As soon as he is good at it world (also redeemed, by the way, with the France from Deschamps) awaits the next Golden Ball. He deserves it.