After the political crisis that led Peru to be governed by two interim leaders since November 2020, finally and in the second round, citizens go to the polls on June 6 to elect their head of state for the next five years. Around 95% of the voting tables have already been installed at the national level and the candidates Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo assured in the middle of the electoral day that they will respect the results.

Decisive day in Peru. Starting at 11:30 pm, local time, citizens will know the first results on who will be their next president for the period 2021-2026, according to the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE).

The polls opened at 7 am on June 6 and will close at 7 pm A process for which about 25.2 million citizens are called to vote between the leader of the Fuerza Popular party, Keiko Fujimori, and the candidate of the left, Pedro Castillo.

Both face in the second round after last April 11 none of the candidates obtained more than 50% of the vote.

There are 83,048 voting stations available to elect throughout the country, while 3,440 voting tables are enabled abroad, for 997,033 voters.

So far, the day has passed normally and without the delays that were reported in the first round of the elections.

The interim president Francisco Sagasti was one of the first authorities to vote in the early hours of the morning and indicated that he trusts that all parties involved will respect the results. “I am sure that the next president will follow,” he said, after highlighting that “the first key task” of his successor will be the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccination process.

This is a great challenge in the midst of an inoculation plan that continues slowly, precisely in the nation with the highest per capita mortality rate in the world from the virus.

Precisely, due to the contingencies of the pandemic and in order to avoid crowds, the ONPE recommended that people attend according to the last digit of their national identity document distributed by different time zones.

Fujimori: “I ratify our commitment to respect the popular will”

The presidential candidate of Fuerza Popular emphasized that she will respect the results of these elections and urged all Peruvians to vote “without fear.”

“My message is of deep gratitude to all Peruvians, I want to ratify our commitment to respect the popular will, and the voters will decide if I have to serve as president, or as a simple citizen,” Fujimori told the press, after a breakfast accompanied by her family and supporters of her political party.



The candidate for the Presidency of Peru, Keiko Fujimori, greets her supporters as she leaves after having breakfast with her family in the district of San Juan de Lurigancho, beginning her activities in the second round of the presidential elections, in Lima, on 6 June 2021. © AFP / Luka Gonzales

Keiko, who entered politics as the first lady of her country in 1994, with only 19 years old, after the divorce of her mother Susana Higuchi from her father, then-president Alberto Fujimori, acknowledged that the country is reaching the end of the contest electoral “very polarized”. He indicated that it will be essential to work in the union and in that sense, he urged to vote conscientiously.

“I ask all Peruvians to go to vote. Let’s do it without fear, let’s go to the polls in search of peace to defend democracy and choose the destiny that we want to have ”, he said.

Keiko is considered the candidate of the right and defender of her father’s financial model, who laid the foundations for the country’s economic growth. Although for years she has forged a political career since Congress that led her to lead the political party she represents, she is also considered an expression of the so-called “Fujimori”.

It awakens both hatred and love among the constituencies, after Alberto Fujimori’s financial progress and after he managed to defeat the Shining Path guerrilla. But the accusations of human rights violations that keep him in prison overshadow his name and he is continually linked to his daughter’s political career.

Keiko herself is also being investigated for alleged money laundering for the contributions she would have received from the Brazilian company Odebrech and other businessmen to finance her presidential campaigns in 2006 and 2011.

Pedro Castillo asked for calm and respect for the results so that “Peru wins”

The Peruvian presidential candidate spoke from his home in Tacabamba, in the Andean region of Cajamarca. The appeal was given in the middle of a political breakfast and surrounded by family members and party collaborators. This event is a traditional format of Peruvian politics on election days.





The presidential candidate of the left, in Peru, Pedro Castillo, addresses the media during a breakfast with members of his family before casting his vote, in Chugur, Peru, on June 6, 2021. © Reuters / Alessandro Cinque

With his traditional “chotano” hat, made of straw and wide brim, Castillo called “the Peruvian people to sanity and also thank them for giving us the opportunity in this democratic festival. Today, above all, that Peru wins, above all, no one should be left behind. ”

He was also calm and satisfied. He stated that he was “comfortable and happy” for having participated in these second round elections. He also took advantage of his brief speech to call each and every one of his fellow ranks “to maturity” to address the day, as well as to offer apologies for the “objections, problems and words” said during the campaign that have “hurt someone or open up susceptibilities “.

He assured that the vote and the citizen’s decision should not be “for the money”, but to make all Peruvians “feel good, as a family” and so that those who do not have “someone to shelter them” find them in the Government “. first to contribute. “

