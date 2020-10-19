Bhopal: Before the by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, the politics has intensified on the statement made by Chief Minister Kamal Nath about Imrati Devi. Many BJP leaders led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan kept a two-hour silence in protest against Kamal Nath’s statement. This silent strike started from 10 in the morning and lasted till 12 noon. Shivraj Singh Chauhan compared Kamal Nath’s statement with Duryodhana’s comment about Draupadi in Mahabharata.

After two hours of silent fast, Shivraj Singh Chauhan lashed out at both Kamal Nath and the Congress when he took over the mic. The Chief Minister said, “I expected clarification but the statement is being justified in a shameful way. You can abuse me, call me by different names but for a woman this kind of statement is against all daughters and mothers. Women have been insulted during Navratri. He (Kamal Nath) has crossed all limits. ”

I expected a clarification, but the statement is being shamelessly justified. You can abuse me, call me names, but such a comment about a woman is against every daughter & mother. Women have deen disrespected during Navratri. He (Kamal Nath) crossed limits of shamelessness: MP CM https://t.co/VBhQj2NKoA pic.twitter.com/PLhTYq1DfJ – ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Imarti Devi told ABP News – she is not Kalanath, not Kamal Nath

ABP News spoke to Imarti Devi on this issue, Imarti Devi called Kamal Nath as Kalanknath. Imarti Devi said, “I am a woman, and come from a poor house. Today, I am doing politics while chowk the home. If this is the case, is it not my right to do politics, what does Kamal Nath say that women cannot do politics. If he speaks like this for women, then it is Kalankanath not Kamal Nath.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who made a controversial statement about Imrati Devi, has now joined the BJP along with Scindia and has become a minister in the Shivraj government. BJP has made Imrati Devi its candidate from Dabra assembly seat. On Sunday, when Kamal Nath reached Dabra to campaign for Congress candidate Surendra Raje, his tongue slipped in the direction of targeting Imrati Devi.

Kamal Nath is now clarifying on the backfoot with the statement

The by-elections are to be held on November 3 for the 28 assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath is dreaming of returning to power in the hope of this election, but the statement on Imrati Devi has put him on the back foot. Kamal Nath is now clarifying his statement.

Kamal Nath said, “Shivraj ji you are saying Kamal Nath said the item. Yes, I have said the item because it is not an inconsistent word. I am also an item, you are also an item and in this sense we are all items. Agenda is written in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha, is it disrespectful? Come in front and compete. People who have cheated the public try to garner sympathy and mercy.