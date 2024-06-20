Juarez City.- After almost two hours closed due to a vehicle that caught fire, the Córdova de las Américas bridge was reopened tonight.

United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel began opening the inspection lanes in a phased manner and little by little.

At 11 at night the line of cars on the Mexican side reached the Chamizal pedestrian bridge.

Regarding the crossing from El Paso to Ciudad Juárez, the lanes were not closed and always remained open.