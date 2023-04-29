It is another restless night in Rotterdam. The police turned out for the third time this week to the Crooswijkseweg in Rotterdam-Crooswijk, now for a suspicious object at a toko. A local resident smelled a strange smell and saw two men running off. Less than an hour later, there was actually an explosion on Strevelsweg in South Rotterdam.
Latest update:
05:38
