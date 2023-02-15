Anyone who orders a Heineken beer on a terrace in the Netherlands or elsewhere in Europe this summer will have to pay more for it again. The brewery group will pass on a large part of the expected cost increase in the price. Heineken thinks that sales will probably fall as a result, although it could still be better than expected. Consumers have so far hardly allowed their purchasing behavior to be influenced by the price increases that have already been implemented, according to the annual figures for 2022 that the brewer announced on Wednesday.

After two years of difficult corona years, Heineken has finally had another good year. Turnover and profit increased, due to a combination of higher prices, more hectoliters sold and a shift to premium beers. Turnover amounted to more than 28.7 billion euros. Net profit, before one-off expenses and depreciation, rose by almost 31 percent to 2.8 billion euros. Although Heineken CEO Dolf van den Brink warned that the economic outlook remains “challenging”, he sounded satisfied with the way in which Heineken is holding up in a digital explanation of the figures.

Read alsoHeineken CEO: ‘We are in a transitional phase, everything is under pressure’



‘More resilient than expected’

Last year, Van den Brink, when presenting the figures for the third quarter, warned of an approaching recession and its possible consequences for the Heineken brands. But although the increased prices for energy and food certainly have an impact on consumers’ spending options, the enthusiasm for beer remains as strong as ever. “We are even more resilient than we thought,” says Van den Brink.

Whether consumers will remain as loyal in 2023 remains to be seen. Heineken expects the cost of ingredients and energy per hectolitre of beer to rise by about 16 to 19 percent. A large part of these costs will end up with the consumer, although Heineken is also trying to absorb part of it with its own cost savings, according to financial chief Harold van den Broek. “We have saved a lot of costs. But we had to use part of that to absorb those higher costs,” says Van den Brink. So far, expenditure has fallen by 1.7 billion euros compared to 2019, the goal is to raise 2 billion euros this year. to make of.

Last year, Heineken sold 7 percent more beer than in 2021. Most of the growth was achieved in Asia in the second half of 2022.

Reopening catering Europe and US

The reopening of the hospitality industry early last year in Europe and the US after the corona restrictions also contributed to the increase in revenue. The total of 257 million hectoliters was larger than in 2019, the last full year before the corona pandemic. The more expensive beer brands grew faster in 2022, by more than 11 percent. The Heineken brand performed slightly better at 12.5 percent.

Heineken wrote off 88 million euros on its Russian activities, which the company hopes to sell in the first half of this year.