ofFlorian Naumann shut down

How will the vaccination centers continue? And do there have to be new travel rules? The health ministers and Jens Spahn have big boards to drill on Wednesday.

The federal and state health ministers will meet on Wednesday for a mini corona summit.

The agenda includes sensitive topics – such as the future of vaccination centers and plans for new vacation rules (see advance notice at the end of the article).

After only two days, Jens Spahn announced a kind of emergency brake on the payment for digital vaccination certificates (Update from 12:05 p.m.).

Update from June 16, 12:05 p.m .: At the small Corona summit with his official colleagues from the federal states, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) announced a remarkably quick readjustment of the digital vaccination certificates: Apparently, the remuneration for pharmacies should fall again shortly after the start.

As early as July 1, the CDU politician said it should be six euros per certificate instead of the current 18 euros, as reported by the dpa, citing participants in the round. The higher remuneration at the beginning should therefore serve to finance start-up costs for training, IT equipment and registrations, for example, and to create an offer for citizens in as many places as possible. The numbers for the first two days in the pharmacies showed that this was successful.

In total, more than ten million digital vaccination certificates have now been created at all issuing points, the Spahn reported on. The digital proof should be issued immediately after the second vaccination in vaccination centers and practices. Since Monday, it has also been possible to do so in many pharmacies. More than 10,000 pharmacies took part, said Spahn. He was pleasantly surprised about that. Angela Merkel’s health minister was recently criticized for spending on corona citizen tests.

Spahn also had bad news in his luggage: The vaccine manufacturer Biontech will significantly reduce its vaccine deliveries for Germany in July.

Spahn at the explosive mini corona summit – vaccination centers and new holiday rules on the agenda

Advance notification: Berlin / Munich – A small “Corona summit” is due on Wednesday – and of course there is plenty of explosive material: The federal and state health ministers advise, among other things, on the future of vaccination centers and the corona consequences for children and adolescents.

The future of the vaccination centers is open, several countries want to continue the facilities longer than previously planned – this was also shown again by a survey by the dpa in the federal states. There are also plans to take steps against the long-term consequences of Covid diseases. The Bavarian head of department Klaus Holetschek – at the same time chairman of the conference of health ministers – let this be known in advance in Munich. The topics of the round with Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn * (CDU) at a glance:

Corona vaccination centers in Germany: Ministers debate the future of the facilities

Right at the top of the agenda: The future of vaccination centers. For example, Lower Saxony wants to operate the vaccination centers beyond the previously targeted closure at the end of September – in order to ensure rapid vaccination progress. It looks similar in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Bavaria. The federal government must secure the financing by the end of the year, demanded Holetschek. Conceptual changes, for example towards more mobile teams, are conceivable.

A spokeswoman for the Saxony-Anhalt Ministry of Social Affairs said that the vaccination centers would be funded until the end of September. “We are currently assuming that they will continue to work over the summer.” In Bremen, the health administration said: “We are currently still planning how the vaccination centers will continue.” In Hamburg, the plans depend on the further vaccination campaign . In Brandenburg, nine out of eleven centers are to be retained.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) said after the Prime Minister’s Conference last week that the health ministers should discuss the extent to which the vaccination centers of the federal states should be preserved to a certain extent – also with a view to possible booster vaccinations in autumn.

The statutory health insurance physicians pointed out that the majority of the vaccinations had already been administered in the practices. The doctors in private practice have injected over 20.4 million vaccine doses in the practices since the start of the vaccination campaign at the beginning of April 2021, according to the Central Institute for Health Insurance. The corona booster vaccinations could easily be done in the doctor’s office.

Children and adolescents in the Corona crisis: Psychotherapists are calling for support

The Federal Chamber of Psychotherapists called for more treatment options as well as more everyday offers for stressed children and adolescents. The need for treatment has increased as a result of Corona. Now more limited practice seats for psychotherapeutic treatment would have to be approved in the short term.

For stressed adolescents, it should now also be a matter of strengthening mental health – for example through sports, leisure and cultural activities. Education and family counseling centers should be strengthened, and cooperation between youth welfare and therapists intensified.

Corona: Vacation in the pandemic – Ministers discuss new travel restrictions

At the suggestion of Lower Saxony and the federal government, the ministers should also deal with the question of whether new travel restrictions should apply in the summer because of the spreading, even more contagious and probably more dangerous Delta variant.

Care crisis in the corona pandemic: Protests in Munich – Spahn and Holetschek expected

Meanwhile, the Verdi union organized protests in front of the health ministries of the state capitals. Spahn and Holetschek are also expected at Max-Joseph-Platz in Munich. The rallies on Wednesday afternoon are directed against the tense work situation of many employees.

In a survey by Verdi in clinics and care facilities, 52 percent of those questioned stated that they could only partially or even not be able to complete their tasks within a working day. 78 percent of those questioned could not imagine working with the current staffing levels in their area until they retire. In the hospital sector it is even 83 percent, as the dpa quoted from the survey.

More than a year after the start of the pandemic, 18 percent of employees still say that they only have enough corona protective equipment available partially, not at all or at all. 73 percent of those questioned in care for the elderly stated that they did not have enough time to talk to those in need of care. 48 percent of those surveyed in the service area – such as cleaning – state that they do not get along well with their salary. Verdi said it surveyed 12,000 employees in clinics, geriatric care and service. The federal government recently agreed on a care reform. (dpa / fn) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.