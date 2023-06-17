Marco Bianchin had been hit by a car while cycling on Wednesday: yesterday the tragic epilogue for the 17-year-old

The agony of lasted two days Marco Bianchin, a 17-year-old boy who finally gave up and shut down forever. Last Wednesday he had been run over by a car while he was on his bike and the rescuers, after having revived him on the spot, had transported him to hospital in Treviso. His parents have consented to the removal and donation of organs.

Still tragic days with regard to the fatal accidents that took place on Italian territory. Still young lives broken too soon, which raise a figure that is always growing and that continues to worry.

Last Wednesday a particularly serious incident occurred, in which a car and a bicycle were involved. The crash occurred at San Biagio di Callaltain the province of Treviso.

On the bicycle was Marco Bianchin, a young man from only 17 years old who lived with his family in Spercenigo. The young man was pedaling in the Mignagola area, in via Valdemoneghe, when a car suddenly appeared and he fully overwhelmedcausing it to fly several meters away and crash onto the asphalt.

Timely arrival of the 118 rescuers on the spot. Doctors and nurses immediately realized the seriousness of the 17-year-old’s condition. They revived him on the spot, intubated him and finally transported in code red to hospital Ca Foncello to Treviso.

For Marco Bianchin there was nothing that could be done

The doctors of the hospital have desperately trying to do what he could to save Marco’s life, but after two days in a coma they are due surrender.

The boy’s heart stopped forever yesterday, Friday 16 June, throwing in despondency most definitely his family and all who loved him.

Marco’s parents, devastated by grief, have consented to the harvesting and donation of his organs. So that someone can have hope of living, as unfortunately their son could not.

The Venetian authorities have carried out all the findings of the case and will try to clarify causes, dynamics and possible responsibilities of the accident. The car, a Fiat Grande Punto, was driven by a 55-year-old man from San Biagio.