After “2 complicated days” little Matilde was born, Matteo Giunta and Federica Pellegrini's first child: great joy for the swimming goddess

About 6 months after the official announcement of the pregnancy, Federica Pellegrini she finally gave birth to her baby girl. This is the first daughter for the former Italian and world swimming champion. The little girl, whose name is Matilde, was born at the crack of dawn this morning. An immense joy for his mother and father, the coach Matteo Giunta.

After months of anxious waiting The best day in the life of the strongest and most successful Italian athlete in history, the former swimming champion Federica Pellegrini, has finally arrived.

The “Divine“, this is the nickname given to her during her glorious career in pools all over the globe, this morning she gave birth to her baby girlher first baby.

To announce itwith a tender post on Instagram, were Federica herself and her husband, the coach Matteo Giunta. Here are their words:

2 complicated days… You've finally arrived!!!⏱️6:51, 01/03/2024. Matilde💖 Thanks to the angels who looked after us during this journey, Titty, Marcello, Giada, Alessandra, Massimo and the entire team at the Sacro Cuore hospital.

Pellegrini's words suggest that hers It wasn't an easy labor and deliverybut at the same time all the serenity and peace are evident happiness of now, that the little girl and her mother are together, happy and healthy.

The announcement of Federica Pellegrini's pregnancy

Federica Pellegrini's life began to change radically in 2022, when she made the decision to retreat from competitive activity and when he has married his partner Matteo Giunta, who had also been his coach.

Their intent has always been to create a family togetherand when Fede's sporting commitments dropped significantly, the news everyone was waiting for arrived without waiting too long.

Last summerafter weeks of rumors, indiscretions, stolen photos showing suspicious curves of the “Divina”, the happy announcement has arrived from those directly involved.

Ironically, the announcement came on the same day as the Australian Mollie O'Callaghan has broke the world record on the 200 freestyle that Federica had held for 14 years.

