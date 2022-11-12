The latest of these companies, entertainment giant Disney, is planning to freeze some new hires in some sectors and cut some jobs.

An internal memo revealed that the company will only continue to hire in some of the most important positions, but appointments in the rest of the jobs will remain suspended.

The decision came after Disney announced earlier this month that it achieved lower-than-expected net profit and revenue during the fourth quarter of the 2022 fiscal year.

Disney’s sales of $20.2 billion in the fourth quarter came in about $1 billion less than analysts’ expectations. Earnings, excluding some services, also fell to 30 cents a share, below analysts’ average estimate of 51 cents.

Last week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the layoffs of more than 11,000 employees, equivalent to 13 percent of the workforce in the company that owns Facebook. Meta also decided to continue to freeze new appointments until the first quarter of next year.

The layoffs at Meta came a few days after Twitter decided to lay off about half of its employees, after the company moved to its new owner, Elon Musk.