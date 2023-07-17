Genoa – After twelve years of closurein a few days the historic Trattoria delle Erbe will reopen, in the homonymous Genoese square.

The inauguration is scheduled for July 21stwith a place that, even if renovated, will remain in the name of tradition with a menu – aimed at both tourists and Genoese – which is inspired by Ligurian culinary traditions, but with Piedmontese and Occitan contaminations: a gastronomic journey that embraces Lunigiana , the Côte d’Azur and Piedmont to rediscover the authentic flavors of the Genoese area and its surroundings.

Food but also music: the restaurant offers a unique musical programmecurated by journalist and DJ Fabio De Luca who will select a playlist every month that becomes the venue’s soundtrack: “Music is a fundamental part of our proposal – he explains – Not only for the atmosphere it creates, but also because we believe that songs, like food, can tell stories, move people and bring people together.”

Once a month the Trattoria will also offer live music, stand up comedy or poetry slam evenings are also on the programme with the aim of bringing healthy, quality nightlife to the square, in line with the new vitality of the city of Genoa and its historic centre.

The project is the result of the commitment of a group of friends who have cultivated deep ties with Genoa and its culture since 1990, giving life to iconic places such as Banano Tsunami, Zupp and Kitchen Mon Amour.

Piazza delle Erbe, the meeting point of Genoa’s nightlife, was once a market place: the Besagnini, farmers from the banks of the Bisagno river, arrived with their carts to sell fruit and vegetables. The activity of the restaurant, which overlooks the square with 40 external stations and as many internal oneswill honor this historical and cultural heritage by remaining open seven days a week from noon.