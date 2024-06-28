Home page politics

The TV debate between Trump and Biden is also causing a stir in German politics. Calls for a new candidate for the Democrats are growing louder.

Atlanta/Berlin – A bombshell in the US election campaign. The poor performance of President Joe Biden in the TV duel is also making waves in Germany. After the debate on CNN between Donald Trump and Biden has asked FDP European politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann of the Democrats and US President Biden demanded consequences.

“The Democrats must react immediately and put a new candidate into the race,” Strack-Zimmermann told Rheinische PostBecause a renewed presidency of Republican Donald Trump would “have an impact on the whole world.”

For President Biden, the TV debate with his rival Trump turned out to be a real disaster. The 81-year-old Biden made a weak impression during the TV appearance and kept faltering. CNNAccording to a poll, 67 percent of viewers saw Trump as the winner of the duel. There were also frustrated reactions from the ranks of the Democrats to the performance of incumbent President Biden.

Historic tragedy: Trump must be prevented – for Strack-Zimmermann, Biden is the clear loser

Strack-Zimmermann further stressed that this was tragic for Biden because he had achieved great things in 2020. But: “The fact that a man like Trump could become president again because the Democrats are not in a position to oppose him with a strong candidate would be a historic tragedy.”

SPD foreign policy expert Nils Schmid, on the other hand, did not see Biden as a complete loser. “For Biden, it will now be crucial to give a strong speech at the party conference in August and then mobilise for the election in early November,” he told Rheinische Post.

For Schmid, the TV debate did not produce a winner: “Biden gave away too many points through incomprehensible statements,” he said of the president’s performance. Trump, on the other hand, “was unable to win new supporters through constant lies and arrogant behavior.”

Confused citizens after TV debate between Biden and Trump: EU and Germany irrelevant in debate

Union foreign policy spokesman Jürgen Hardt gave a similar assessment of the two candidates after the TV duel: “The TV duel between President Biden and Trump leaves many citizens in the USA perplexed,” said the foreign policy spokesman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group of the Rheinische PostHe also pointed out the limited importance of Europe in the debate.

On the one hand, there is “a serious President Biden who is committed to the truth, but who at times seems powerless,” the CDU politician continued, summing up the first TV duel between the two presidential candidates. On the other hand, there was “a self-absorbed challenger” who “makes promising promises that go beyond the facts.” Hardt described it as a “scandal” that Trump had left it open whether he would fully accept the result after the election in November.

“We Europeans should think about how little foreign policy the debate was about,” stressed Hardt. NATO Biden was supportive and Trump was opposed. “The relevance of the EU and Germany is not currently available to the USA.”

Biden as loser of the TV duel against Trump: Questions about his further election campaign

In the US media, Biden was also heavily criticized for his weak performance and is considered by many to be the big loser in the debate. New York Times summed up the evening: “Over the course of the 90 minutes, Biden struggled in a hoarse voice to deliver his lines and counter a sharp but deeply dishonest former President Donald J. Trump, raising doubts about the incumbent president’s ability to run a vigorous and competitive campaign.”

In any case, the focus in the US media is on Biden after the debate. The renewed discussion about his age provides Trump with new ammunition in the election campaign. Whether the second debate in September shortly before the US elections can convince more? (sischr/afp)